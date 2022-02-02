Driver walks away from rollover

On Friday, Jan. 28, at approximately 10:37 p.m., Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Eagle Avenue and 285th Street for a single vehicle collision. The driver, 16-year-old Dylan Evenson, of Clear Lake, was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne southbound on Eagle Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the east ditch, causing his vehicle to roll several times before coming to a stop on its top. The driver was evaluated by medical personnel before being transported to Mercy One North Iowa by private vehicle for minor injuries. Evenson was cited for failure to maintain control. Deputies were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and Clear Lake Fire Medics.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.