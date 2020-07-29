Dr. Steven C. Erickson

Dr. Steven Craig Erickson, 64, of Hamptonville, N.C., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Gentry Family Chapel, in Jonesville, N.C. Burial was at Dennyville Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “The Steven C. Erickson and Krista M. Srodes Endowed Scholarship in Design and Theatre Technology” endowment fund - Saginaw Valley State University, 7400 Bay Road, University Center, MI 48710.

Steve was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Fayette County, Iowa, to Edwin John and Betty Harvey Erickson. He received his BA from Concordia in St. Paul, Minn., his MA at Corpus Christi State University, Texas, and his PhD at UT Dallas, Texas. Steve, “Dr. E”, taught theatre at Dallas Baptist University for 10 years, and retired after 26 years at Saginaw Valley State University where he and his wife started an endowment for students in technical theatre.

Steve loved playing guitar, singing karaoke - notably his dramatic and passionate cover of Candle In The Wind, and performing with church praise bands. He enjoyed theatre, humming and whistling his favorite tunes, and was an eclectic collector. He could be found greeting guests at the Tasting Room and was great with home improvements.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Hefty; a brother, David Erickson; and his mother-in-law, Kathleen Srodes.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 12 years, Krista Marie Srodes; three children, Stephanie Christine (Erik) Pickelman, Joshua Torr Erickson (Danielle Johnson), and Jennifer Elise Erickson; grandchildren, Cameron Jay Johnson, Emma Mercedes Erickson, and Abel Edwin Pickelman; a sister, Marsha (Jerry) Bezely; a sister-in-law, Tauny (James) Zimmer; brother-in-law, Timothy (Nancy) Srodes; his K-9 companion, Brynn; nieces and nephews, Kristin Poss, Brent Hefty, Aaron Hefty, Drew Erickson, Ryan Bezely, Chad Bezely, Tyler Srodes, Kelli Srodes, and Caleb Histed; father-in-law, Paul Srodes; mother of his children, Debra Erickson; and his many friends, colleagues and students.

Gentry Family Funeral Service, in Yadkinville, N.C. is serving the Erickson family.