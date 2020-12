Dr. Robert P. “Doc” Terry, 82, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake, after a series of health issues.

Per Doc’s wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed to organizations that impacted his life.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.