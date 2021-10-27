Dr. Karen P. Anderson, 52, of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Mass was held on Monday, Oct. 25, at St. Patricks’ Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with Father Joshua Link, Celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ, 08540.

Dr. Karen Anderson was born March 8, 1969, in Mason City, daughter of Paul and Sharon (Olson) Paulus. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1987, after which she received an Associate in Arts & Science degree from North Iowa Area Community College, at Mason City. Dr. Anderson received the Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham in 1991, and in 1995 received the Doctor of Optometry from the Birmingham Optometry School, also at the University of Alabama.

Dr. Anderson was an active member of the American Optometric Association, the Iowa Optometric Association, the American Foundation for Vision Awareness, and was a clinical examiner for the National Board of Examiners in Optometry. She loved her patients and took great pride in being able to provide the highest standard of care and save her patients’ vision.

Dr. Anderson was united in marriage to Kenneth Anderson Jr. on Sept. 4, 1987, and to this union they raised three children, Kaleb, Karter, Katelyn.

She was a member of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, Clear Lake Lions’ Pride Lion’s Club and enjoyed volunteering for various local activities.

She loved spending time with her family and going on many trips to Florida. Dr. Anderson enjoyed listening to music, playing her guitar, and attending auctions. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Jimmy Buffett.

Dr. Anderson is survived by her husband, Ken Anderson Jr., of Clear Lake; three children, Kaleb Anderson, Karter Anderson and Katelyn Anderson; mother, Sharon Paulus; three siblings, Keith (Sara) Paulus, Ronda (Bucky) Mieras, and Ryan (Tammy) Paulus; father in-law, Kenneth (Ruth) Anderson Sr.; sister in-law, Sandi (Gregg) Roggeman; brother in-law, Dean (Sherry) Anderson.

Dr. Anderson is preceded in death by her father, Paul Paulus; mother in-law, Marilyn Anderson; and brother in-law, Steve Anderson; nephew, Jordon Roggeman.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.