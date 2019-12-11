Douglas J. Tapps

Former Clear Lake resident, Douglas Jay Tapps, 65, died Nov 13, 2019, in Rockport, Texas.

Doug was born Nov. 28, 1953, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Albert and Ruth (Tucker) Tapps. He was a 1972 graduate of Clear Lake High School and attended Des Moines Area Community College. He married Janice Meintzer in Des Moines, they were later divorced. Doug spent three years in Hotel Management in Chicago before moving to Miami, Fla., to begin a career in Industrial Hygiene, specializing in Asbestos Abatement while working on government contracts. He spent six months in New York cleaning up the aftermath of 9/11, receiving a citation from President Bush. He moved to Rio Rancho, N.M. in 2005, and was employed at Sandia Laboratories before retiring in 2016.

He was able to spend five months “livin’ the dream” in his RV by the beach.

Doug is survived by his brother and sister in law, Lauren and Linda (Collen) Tapps, Rio Rancho; his nieces, Kris (Gilbert) Armijo and Summer Hunter. He was “Uncle Doug” to Aaron, Anthony, Abigayle, and Andrew Armijo and Monique, David, Shyla, and Ana Hunter. Also surviving him are his aunt, Myrt Tapps, and numerous cousins

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Al Tapps, as well as his aunts and uncles.