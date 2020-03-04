Douglas C. Smith, 78, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at Riverview Manor in Pleasant Valley, Iowa following a 34 year battle with Parkinsons Disease.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Clear Lake in the summer. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and inurnment will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Doug was born on July 3, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Ervie and Nellie (Olson) Smith. He attended primary school in Marshalltown and later moved with his family to Clear Lake. He graduated in 1959 from Clear Lake High School, and continued his education at Mankato State University (now Southern Minnesota University) where he earned his Bachelors degree in Business.

On Sept. 1, 1962, he married Patricia K. Houston, in Des Moines, Iowa. Doug’s job in Human Resources led them from Manketo, Minn. to Chicago, Ill., from Escanaba, Mich., to Bountiful, Utah, and from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Norcross, Ga. In their 57 years of marriage they were fortunate to raise their family in various cities across the United States. They returned to Chicago in the early 1980’s where Doug worked for Health Staffers Inc. until his retirement in 1994. After their retirement, they settled in LeClaire to be near their grandchildren. They have resided there for the past 20 years.

Doug always had fond memories of his years growing up in Clear Lake, and celebrated each Fourth of July there with a Smith family reunion. He always enjoyed spending time in the summer in Clear Lake with his family and friends. Doug was an avid boater and outdoorsman. He shared his love of boating with his family as they recall spending many summers on Lake Michigan, Great Salt Lake, and of course, Clear Lake. His love of life, infectious smile, and fun loving attitude will be remembered by his family and friends.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Patricia Smith, of LeClaire; children, Stacy (Rodd) Schick, of Bettendorf, Chris (Andrea) Smith, of Frederick, Maryland; two grandchildren, Melody (fiancé, Colin Mattox) Schick, of Iowa City, Kyle Schick, of Bettendorf; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Freeman; and brother, Larry Smith.

