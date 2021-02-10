Doug J. Ransom, 65, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City, under the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice from the effects of chronic osteomyelitis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Shared memories and condolences would be enjoyed by his mother and family in care of, June Ransom; 203 E. Lake St.; Ventura, Iowa 50482. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an organization or cause of one’s choice.

To celebrate Doug’s birthday, his family has asked that friends raise a glass at Rookies Rockin’ Sports Bar, in Clear Lake, on Wednesday, March 10, between 4-6 p.m.

Doug was born March 10, 1955, to Keith and June Ransom and grew up in Ventura. In high school, he stood out as an athlete, playing varsity basketball and being co-captain and quarterback of the Viking football team.

Doug enjoyed being in the spring, senior play and was a member of the student senate (a student leadership group). His senior year, in 1973, he was elected class president. He graduated from Truman State University, in Kirksville, Mo. in 1977, where he made lifelong friends as a member of Phi Lambda Chi fraternity.

Following college, Doug worked for Best Way Company, in Clear Lake, before farming with his father until their retirement in 2018. During his time farming, Doug acquired a commodity broker’s license and was an equipment sales representative (Ransom Marketing) with his father and brother, Duane.

Doug had a family of friends who appreciated his interest in them and his ability to find humor in everyday life. He had a witty, observational humor that was endearing and rare.

Doug is survived by his mother, June Ransom; sisters, Nancy (Ken Wilhelm) Gerardi and Julie (Gary) Holloway; brother, Duane Ransom; aunt, Ruth Norris; nephews, David (Deb) Gerardi and Shane (Allena) Holloway; nieces, Sara (Keith) Wallace, Amanda (Steve) Kellett and Delishia (Matt) Williams; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Gary Ransom.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.