Dorothy A. Brown

Dorothy Ann (Crane) Brown, of Des Moines, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (also known as Dodo by her friends and family), passed away on June 26, 2019, at Parc Provence, St. Louis, Mo. Dorothy resided in St Louis for the past five years of her life to be near her two sons.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Des Moines. Visitation will be held after the memorial service. Private interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery Mausoleum, in Des Moines.

Dorothy was born in Mason City, to Verda (Mak) and Harold Crane on Feb. 20, 1926. She grew up in Clear Lake, where she sailed with her brother, Chuck Crane, in Clear Lake Yacht Club events. Dorothy graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1944. She graduated from Stephens College in 1946. She also received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Drake University in 1948. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

While her children were growing up, Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker and served as a Campfire girl leader and Cub Scout den mother. She taught kindergarten in the Des Moines school system and pre-school at the Des Moines Science Center. In retirement she enjoyed spending the summer months with her husband at the family cottage on the south shore of Clear Lake.

Dorothy belonged to Westminster Presbyterian Church for 70 years. She was also a member of the PEO Chapter Q, Herbert Hoover Chapter of Questers, the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Boy Scout group. She was a member of the Banker’s Life Bridge Club for over 50 years.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Charles Brown (Cheryl Collins) and Robert B. Brown, Jr. (Mary Wood), all of St. Charles, Mo. Also surviving are grandchildren, Molly Hunt (Aaron) of Thorne, Netherlands, Betsy Kruse (Luke), recently of Papua Indonesia, Brenden Brown, of St. Louis, Maggie Brown, of Tacoma, Wash.; great grand-daughters, Adley and Cora Kruse; nieces, Liz Horn (Darrell), of Des Moines, Abby Hrodey (Kyle), of Waukesha, Wis. and Alissa Bart (Ben), of Oak Park, Ill.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Brown; daughter; Sandra Skat; son-in-law, Alvin Skat; parents, Verda and Harold Crane; brother; Chuck Crane; and nephew, Charlie Crane.

Memorials may be given to the Westminster Presbyterian Church or to Scottish Rite Park Good Brotherhood fund.

Iles Dunn’s Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences at www.IlesCares.com.