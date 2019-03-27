Don’t forget County real estate taxes due Monday, April 1

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright reminds all taxpayers that second half assessment year 2017 real estate taxes and assessment year 2019 mobile home taxes are due in the treasurer’s office by 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, due to March 31 occurring on a weekend. The Treasurer’s office will also accept an April 1, 2019 US Postal Service postmark.

When paying by mail or in person, the treasurer recommends using the second half coupon attached to the statement. The taxpayer’s cancelled check will serve as receipt. Those wishing an additional receipt must enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Payment methods accepted in the office are cash, check, and debit card, Discover, Master Card and Visa.

The Treasurer encourages all taxpayers to take advantage of the online property tax payment at www.iowatreasurers.org. This service provides opportunity to pay taxes for any property in Iowa online, through a secure website, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Payment must be made by Discover, Master Card, Visa or eCheck (an eCheck is a method of debiting the funds electronically from a checking account).

The Treasurer’s office in the courthouse is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.