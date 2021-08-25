Donna R. Simpson

Donna Rae Simpson, 78, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Sheffield Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake.

Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

Donna was born on Sept. 6,1942, in St. Joseph Hospital Mercy Hospital, Mason City, the daughter of Donald and Pansy (Savage) Jones. On March 28, 1961, Donna married John Simpson at the Clear Lake Evangelical Church. For more than 20 years Donna worked at Opportunity Village until her retirement.

In her free time Donna enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband. The couple spent summers at McIntosh Woods State Park, Ventura and spent their winters at Carlsbad, in New Mexico. Cross Stitching and reading were two other things that Donna liked doing.

Those left to cherish memories of Donna are her son, Tim Simpson, of Clear Lake; five grandchildren, Brandy (Adam) Davis, of Joice, Iowa, Lindsey Brooking, of Clear Lake, Troy Simpson, of Alaska, Camie Simpson, of Clear Lake and Rose Simpson, of Mason City; nine great-grandchildren, Landry, Tori, Zaden, Abbraxlynn, Maebrey, Gatley, Mika, Isaac and Brady; siblings, Sue Reineke and Bob (Brenda) Jones; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Simpson; son, Dale Simpson; daughter, Brenda Brooking; her parents; as well as her sister, Connie Barlow.

Ward- Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.