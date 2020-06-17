Donald Wayne Ashland, 93, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Ashland officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Wayne was born on the family farm two miles south of Clear Lake on Feb. 18, 1927, the son of John and Eva (Hanschu) Ashland. He married Joan Bisgrove on July 1, 1950, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

Wayne attended Hubbard country school until eighth grade prior to Clear Lake High School. Later, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18. After serving in San Diego, he was honorably discharged in 1946, and returned to Clear Lake where he farmed until his retirement. He was also a federal meat inspector for 10 years.

Wayne was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 and was very involved with the Clear Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. He also enjoyed flying airplanes and raising Arabian horses.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Joan Ashland, of Clear Lake; sons, Gregory (Janice) Ashland, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Michael Ashland, of Forest City; grandchildren, Jennifer Dannen and Tricia (Nick) Casey; and a brother, John “Butch” (Barbara) Ashland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Dannen; and siblings, Albert, Arthur and Ronald.