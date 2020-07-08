Donald M. Williams, 76, of Lake Havasu City, Az., passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital, Phoenix, Az.

A memorial will be held in Lake Havasu City at a later date.

Don was born in Clarion, Iowa, the son of Merle and Dorothy (Rounds) Williams, of Thornton. Don relocated to Washington State in 1975. In 2010, he moved to Lake Havasu to enjoy some sunshine and soon retired from long-haul truck driving. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4299, where he enjoyed meeting up with friends.

Don is survived by his three daughters, Ronda, Julie, and Dorthea; stepdaughter, Michelle; and two stepsons, John and Michael; three sisters, Beverly (Eldon) Zieman, Barb (Jim) Faith, and Bonnie (Mark) Marshall; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents.