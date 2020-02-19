Donald J. Hartnett

Donald Joseph Hartnett, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.

Visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, in Waverly. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Private burial will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery in Clear Lake. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, or St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Clear Lake. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Don was born on Nov. 3, 1936, in Webster City, Iowa, the son of Martin and Helen (Hanrahan) Hartnett. He was raised in Webster City where he was baptized in 1936, confirmed in 1946, and graduated from the Webster City High School in 1954. Don then attended Drake University, in Des Moines. On Feb. 8, 1958, Don was united in marriage to Janet Joy Hoffman, in Des Moines, Iowa. After their union the couple lived in Des Moines until moving to Clear Lake in 1979.

During his life, Don worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Iowa Drug from 1958 to 1960, Walgreens from 1960-1968, and for Schering-Plough from 1968 until retiring in 1996.

On April 2, 1983, Janet passed away. On Oct. 6, 1984, Don was united in marriage to Pamela Yvonne Davis, in Clear Lake. After retirement Don and Pam owned and operated an antique store and restoration business in Clear Lake. Pam passed away on July 24, 1997. In July of 2018, Don moved to Waverly to be closer to family.

Don was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, in Waverly, and Knights of Columbus. Don’s greatest enjoyment in life was his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and time with other family, however, he also enjoyed good crossword puzzles and Irish Whiskey.

Don’s memory is honored by six children, Rick (Jackie) Hartnett, of Waverly, Mark (Denise) Hartnett, of Williamsburg, Iowa, Tim Hartnett, of Ankeny, Iowa, Kevin (Jenny) Hartnett, of Ankeny, Jason (Amy) Davis, of Robins, Iowa, and Jody Anderson, of Marion, Iowa; a son-in-law, Joel Anderson, of Marion; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Edna Hartnett and Judy Hartnett, both of Webster City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful wives; two brothers, Tom and Darwin Hartnett; and a daughter-in-law, Karin Hartnett.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, in Waverly, assisted the family with arrangements.