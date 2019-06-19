Donald E. Neuberger, 88, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

A private family funeral service will be held at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Haddon Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Donald was born March 30, 1931, the son of Donald L. and Bena (Blank) Neuberger, in Klemme. He attended country school in Klemme until eighth grade and later graduated from Ventura High School. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and also married Dariel Howland.

Donald farmed most of his life and was very proud of purchasing his first farm at the age of 29. He was also a Pioneer seed salesman from 1965-1990.

Donald was a member of Garner Evangelical Free Church, served on the Central District Board of the E-Free Church, Mason City FHA Board, was chairman of the County Extension Council, and served as president of the Clear Lake School Board for two years while serving on the board from 1973-1979. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching sports. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family and watching his grandchildren’s events.

Donald is survived by his wife, Dariel Neuberger, of Clear Lake; four children, Diane (David) Sander, of Orlando, Fla., Douglas (Sandra) Neuberger, of Clear Lake, Debra (Joseph) Lesch, of Charlotte, NC, and Dennis Neuberger, of Clear Lake; eight grandchildren, Anna, Nathan, Julia, Rachelle, Spencer, Elliott, Samantha and Adam; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Sally) Neuberger, of Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.