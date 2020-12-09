Donald D. Deike

Donald Duane Deike, 82, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at West View Care Center, Britt, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Open Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will take place at the Meservey Cemetery.

Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Open Bible Church.

Don was born March 22, 1938, the son of Emil and Winnie (Dannen) Deike of Robertson, Iowa. He was a graduate of Thornton High School’s Class of 1956. In 1957 Don attended Hamilton business college where he attained his accounting degree. Don enlisted in the Army in August of 1960 and proudly served his country until April of 1966. On April 5, 1963 Don married Carol Watermiller at the First Reformed Church, in Meservey, Iowa, later on adopting two beautiful daughters, Roxanne and Nancie.

For numerous years he worked as an accountant at Farmers Cooperative Gas and Oil, in Mason City. After retiring as an accountant he was a custodian, alongside his wife, at CLTel, in Clear Lake, where he later retired again in August of 2018.

Many years of Don’s life were spent making a difference in the community through volunteering. Don won several awards for his great dedication, multiple of them being for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Drive. Each Christmas season Don would ring the bell at Econo Foods for countless hours. KIMT awarded Don the “Giving your Best” Award for the numerous hours he volunteered for the community of Clear Lake. He also was a flower gardener taking care of many flower beds in Clear Lake. His own personal flower garden was once included in the Annual Central Gardens Tour. Don and Carol attended Open Bible Church for numerous years, where Don was head usher for 30 plus years.

Those left to cherish memories of Don are his daughters, Roxanne (Troy) Roberts, of Clear Lake, and Nancie (Ryan) Clark, of Duncanville, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob Roberts, Victor Cobra, Sicily Roberts, Austin Roberts, Josiah Clark, Jenna Clark, Jadyn Clark and Justin Clark; one great-grandson, Syus Duane Roberts; siblings, Lola (Frank) Barrick, James Deike, Leroy Deike, Roger Deike, Wanetta (Ray) Leege, Marlin (Diane) Deike, Evonne (Dale) Lents and Alvin (Sue) Deike; sister-in-law, Lois Watermiller; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents, Emil and Winnie; sisters in-law, Mildred Deike, Lois Deike and Cheryl Deike; as well as a very close friend, Pete McLaughlin.