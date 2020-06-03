Do we? Or don’t we?

Couples facing delayed ‘I dos’ in midst of coronavirus pandemic

by Michelle Watson

Many people are sad due to the cancellation of all of the fun summer events in Clear Lake, from the Fourth of July, to the Arts Sail and Bicycles, Blues and BBQ. But what if you had to cancel the most important day of your life - your wedding? Three area couples have had to make some pretty major changes to their “big days.”

Brides and grooms are at a loss about what to do about their approaching nuptials due to the recent pandemic. Couples spend months, and sometimes years, planning the day they will walk down the aisle, so changing those well-thought out plans can bring a lot of stress and emotional angst. From catering, to hospitality, to venues, photographers, florists, flights, hotels, and bands - all of these have to be juggled when plans need to be changed.

If everything had gone as planned for Kevin Lu and Telsie Pannhoff the Clear Lake couple would already be married. Kevin and Telsie were set to be married on Saturday, June 1, but decided in April to push the wedding back to Oct. 17.

“We made the decision in April so that everyone had enough notice to change their plans,” said Kevin. “We didn’t want the risk of businesses not being open or travel plans not working out for our guests.”

Kevin said they were fortunate they could rebook the Ventura Community Center for the Oct. 17 date for their reception.

Kevin said Telsie is handling the change of plans as well as can be expected and it’s actually giving her a few extra months to plan, although Kevin admitted he wasn’t sure if that was a good or bad thing.

“It’s all been working out for the best,” said Kevin. “Right now I’m working out of state, so hopefully by October I’ll be back in state.”

Liz Kennedy and Matt Bieber will have two anniversaries now, instead of one. The couple will still get married on their original date of Saturday, July 18,