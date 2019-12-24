DeVries signs with Southern Illinois

  • Home
  •  | 
  • Sports
  •  | 
  • DeVries signs with Southern Illinois
DeVries signs with Southern Illinois

Clear Lake’s Jaylen DeVries made it official last week, as he signed a national letter of intent to play football at Southern Illinois University in the fall.  DeVries holds the CLHS school record in passing yards (6,319) and passing touchdowns (68).  As a senior, he passed for 2,358-yards and 29 touchdowns, with a 58 percent completion percentage, plus 519 rushing yards and eight TDs.  DeVries was named Class 2A First-Team All-State by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, All-District 3 and All-Area.  The Clear Lake standout was among 18 signed by Southern Illinois Head Coach Nick Hill on signing day.  “I’ve known Jaylen for a while because my brother-in-law is the defensive coordinator at Clear Lake. He’s just an all-around great kid, comes from an awesome family,” stated Hill.  “He’s a competitor.”  Jaylen is pictured at the signing with his mother, Jamie, brother, Easton and father, Jared, who was his high school football coach.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Sports
Comments are closed

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.