DeVries commits to Southern Illinois University

Clear Lake High School senior Jaylen DeVries has committed to Southern Illinois University to play football in 2020. He made his announcement on Twitter last week.

“There were a couple different reasons on why I chose SIU. The first was how much of a family atmosphere they have. The coaches and players all truly would do anything for each other. Another reason was they have all the pieces to win again. Facilities, a great coaching staff, support from their AD, and talent all over the field. Coach (Nick) Hill knows what it takes to win, and I can’t be more excited to be apart of the change!”

The Salukis finished 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season.

DeVries was an All-State pick by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association for his play at quarterback during the 2018 season. He passed for 1,828-yards, setting school records for most passes in a season, as well as career. He completed 95 of 161 pass attempts (59 percent) and threw for 22 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 71 times for 273-yards, an average of 3.8 per carry.

DeVries said he also considered North Dakota State and North Dakota before settling on SIU. He said coaches have told him they intend to have him compete from the start, so he is uncertain if he will be red-shirted.

Southern Illinois University is located in Carbondale, Ill.