Dennis M. Sorensen, 63, of Clear Lake, formerly of Brooklyn Park, Minn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Burial was held in Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton.

Dennis was born on Oct. 29, 1958, the son of Charles and Mardelle (Luick) Sorensen. He was a graduate of Clear Lake High School’s Class of 1977. Dennis attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Northern Iowa. He was most recently working at CROSSMARK out of Eden Prairie, Minn.

Dennis married Cindy Leigh Nichols, from this union two boys were born, Christian (26) and William (23). Later, Dennis and Cindy divorced. At his 30th High School Class reunion he reunited with Connie Severson, together they spent 15 happy years together.

Dennis loved all sports. He especially loved coaching his sons in youth basketball and baseball. His love of baseball showed throughout his lifetime to include hoping every year when he received his renewal for the Baseball Hall of Fame Membership that he would finally be voted in. He was an avid fan of the UNI Panthers, Minnesota Gophers, Vikings, Twins and the NDSU Women’s Basketball team, while his son, Will, worked for the program. He enjoyed golfing with his sons and trying to teach Connie the game.

A year ago, stopping by the local shelter, Jessee (dog), interviewed Connie and Dennis. Jessee wanted to make sure Dennis and Connie got along with each other and other humans, was house-broken, current on shots, etc. Jessee then determined they were the ones that needed to be rescued, not her, and chose them.” Dennis Sorensen

Those left to cherish memories of Dennis are Connie Severson (Breitbach); his sons, Christian and William; his mother, Mardelle; two brothers, Doug (Deb) and David (Pattie); his two step children, Alex Severson and Michelle Severson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Charles; as well as all of his grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.