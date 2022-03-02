Dennis J. Farnan

Dennis James Farnan, 79, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and previously from Clear Lake, passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at St. Anne Home & Retirement Community, Fort Wayne.

Dennis was born on Nov. 1, 1942, in Mason City, to the late Thornton and Geraldine Farnan of Clear Lake.

Dennis was known for his constant smile, active Catholic faith, appreciation for family and friends, and being an active part of the community.

Dennis earned his bachelor’s degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and Masters in Business Administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, Calif. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After the Air Force, Dennis had a long career in the automotive supply industry in northeast Indiana, including working for over 20 years at Cooper Tire & Rubber in Auburn, Ind.

He was a long-time member of St. Henry Catholic Church, where he served the community in a variety of capacities including Home & School Association president, assistant sports coach, Cub Scouts, lector and eucharistic ministry coordinator, and parish and school strategic planning. He was also active with the South Fort Wayne Kiwanis Club for many years.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Maureen. Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, David Farnan and William Farnan.

He is survived by son, Sean (Julie) Farnan of Elmhurst, Ill.; daughter, Stephanie (Keith) Marlow, of Temecula, Calif.; grandchildren, Meghan and Finley Farnan, and Isabella and Jude Marlow.

Mass of Christian Burial has been held and burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: Matthew 25 Clinic, Marianist Missions, or Visiting Nurse Hospice.