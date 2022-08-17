Democrats at Wing Ding say chances are improving

by Robin Opsahl

While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances.

Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small crowd gathered for the 19th annual Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake. Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst asked Iowans — and national watchers — not to write off Iowa.

“We’re going to have a lot of surprises come November,” Konfrst said.

Recent polls and election forecasts show Republicans are favored to hold on to power in Iowa. The most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ahead of Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear by 17 percentage points. The poll also showed incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley leading his opponent, retired Navy admiral Michael Franken 47