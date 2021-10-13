Delton A. Dixon, 81, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa from complications of COVID-19.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private graveside services will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton. Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Delton Arthur Dixon was born, Oct. 13, 1939, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Gladys Dixon. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1958. He was an avid supporter of FFA, as he was a proud participant in his school years. On Nov. 12, 1960, he was united in marriage to LeAnn Torkelson, in Forest City, Iowa. To this union three children were born: Sara, Jeffrey and Kari.

Delton’s passion was farming. You would always find him in a combine in the fall; watching the augers run in his later years, and showing his grandchildren how to farm. In his free time, Delton enjoyed boating and fishing. Family memories include many vacations with friends and family throughout the United States. Later in his life, he and LeAnn learned to dance and spent their winters in Texas.

Delton was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church, in Mason City. He became known as the “Miracle Man” to his family after beating necrotizing pancreatitis in 2012.

Delton is survived by his wife, LeAnn; daughters, Sara (Todd) Broers, Kari (Jeremy) McMannes; son, Jeff (Michelle) Dixon; grandchildren, Jenna Young, Blaine Broers, Austin (Maren) McMannes, Connor McMannes, Garrett Broers, Jadon Dixon, Mara Dixon, and Hannah Dixon; and great-grandson James.

Delton was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Justin.

