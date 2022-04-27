Deloris A. Dannen, 83, of Clear Lake, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, in Willmar, Minn., while under the care of Rice Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 29, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Sandi Gobeli officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Deloris’ family will greet relatives and friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The daughter of John and Loretta (Johnson) Ochocki, Deloris Ann was born on Valentine’s Day, 1939 in Hendricks, Minn. She grew up alongside her seven brothers and graduated from Hendricks High School.

She was united in marriage to Floyd Lacek, Sr. and to this union five children were born, Lori, Keith, Kevin, Todd, and Floyd Jr.

For over 30 years Deloris worked in health care as an LPN.

On June 25, 2000, Deloris married Roger “Tweety” Dannen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and their two families merged to become one. Deloris cherished all time spent with her family and was delighted to become a grandma and eventually great-grandma!

Deloris loved dancing and country music. She and Roger also enjoyed many fishing trips with their families.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Lori (Rex) VanDyke, Brandt, S.D., Keith (Jennette) Lacek, Willmar, Minn., Kevin (Gale) Lacek, Canby, Minn., Todd (Sarah) Lacek, Gary, S.D., and Floyd (Caroline) Lacek, Jr., Watertown, S.D.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh), Jared, Melissa (Mike), Jon (Alyssa), Robin, Courtney, Keith II, Karl, Jewel, Mauri, Justin (Michelle), and Thomas; 21 great-grandchildren; Roger’s children, Jenn (Tom Frederick) Dannen, Omaha, Neb. and Trisha (Nick) Casey, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; and their children, Alexa (Alex) Thielen, Madison and Saige Marshall, Harper and Isaac Kirby, Ella, Rylee and Korbin Casey; brothers, Jim Ochocki, Gene Ochocki, Richard Ochocki, Don Ochocki, and Terry Ochocki and their spouses; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Deloris is preceded in death by her husband, Roger, on March 4, 2022; parents, John and Loretta Ochocki; former husband, Floyd Lacek, Sr.; and brothers, Dr. Thomas Ochocki and Kenneth Ochocki.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.