Delores E. Miles

Delores “Dee” Estella Miles (Falada), 91, of Clear Lake, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 5:45 p.m.

