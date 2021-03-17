Delores A. McDermott

Delores Ann (Plagge) McDermott, 83, of Clear Lake, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, while battling lymphoma in Dover, Minn.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Delores was born March 4, 1938, in Hampton, Iowa, to Frederick Plagge and Sena (Devries). She married the love of her life, Vincent McDermott from Kingsley, Iowa, on June 20, 1959, in Belmond, Iowa. Vince preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2019. It is comforting for her family to know that they are once again reunited.

Delores loved to visit with people and always had a big smile for everyone she met. She loved to dote on her family by cooking up a spread of food. She enjoyed making her German Sweet Chocolate Cake from scratch, pumpkin and cherry pies, and always whipping something up at a moment’s notice. She loved reading cookbooks, cheering on the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, and attending her grandchildren’s activities over the years. She and Vince were championship bowlers in their younger years, enjoyed their time traveling to-and-fro, checking up “on those kids,” and visiting with their Thornton Coffee Club friends whenever they could.

Delores attended Franklin Consolidated and graduated from high school in 1956. She was the middle-school secretary at CAL Community when her children were young until 1974. She independently owned a beauty salon out of her home and eventually operated Dee’s Hair Hut, in Alexander. Her family was most proud of her accomplishment of graduating from Hamilton Business College in 1986 with a 4.0 GPA and perfect attendance. She went on to work at the North Iowa Eye Clinic in Mason City. She volunteered many hours playing the organ at church services at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Belmond. She was a current member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake.

Delores is survived by her sons, John (Sue) McDermott, from Dover, Minn.; grandchildren, Joshua Mark, Jacob Matthew (Kayla); and great-grandchildren, Ronan John and Ellis Jane and Mark (Shelene) McDermott, from Panora, Iowa and grandchildren, Madison Ann and Ali Marie; her brother, Marvin (Lavonne) Plagge, from Latimer, Iowa; as well as many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.