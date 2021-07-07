DeLong sisters earn post-season honors

The DeLong sisters, Meghan and Rebecca, added to their season stats by making the All-State team and the First team All-District this past season. Both sisters are underclassmen and these rankings were pre-state tournament. This is quite an amazing accomplishment in itself.

To top it all off Meghan made First team All- Tournament after getting third individually. This is awarded to the top five players. Rebecca made Second Team All- Tournament after getting seventh individually.

“This is quite an amazing accomplishment in itself. To have two underclassmen perform the way they did at their first state tournament was quite a joy to watch. The best thing about all of this is they still have two more years to battle each other and other teams. It is going to be quite exciting to watch,” said Coach Colby Andrews.