DeLong earns 10th place in Class 3A

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong earned a 10th place finish in the Iowa Girls Class 3A State Golf Tournament played at Otter Creek at Ankeny Tuesday and Wednesday, May 28-29.

Long had rounds of 81 and 83 in her second State appearance. As a sophomore she earned seventh place when Clear Lake competed as a Class 2A team. Her final score of 164 this year is actually lower than her seventh place score in 2017.

Britta Snyder, of Gilbert, captured the Class 3A individual crown with a (70-65) 135. That was 15-shots better than runner-up Anna Jensen, of Dubuque Wahlert, who finished with a (77-73) 150. Anna Nacos, also of Wahlert, was third with a (77-75) 152.

Dubuque Wahlert won the team title with a (327-326) 653. Humboldt finished second with (359-342) 701.

According to Clear Lake Coach Colby Andrews, the amount of rain made the course extremely soggy to the point that bunkers were free relief both days. On day one there was an hour late start, then the day was postponed after only 12 holes.

On Wednesday, the tournament started at 8:30 a.m., rather than the normal 10 in order to get the six holes from the day prior in and the final 18 holes. As a result, DeLong had to play 24 holes on Wednesday.

She finished her first round strong, birdieing two of the final three holes.

“This was a great confi