DeLong and Storbeck claim State Co-Ed Golf title

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake High School seniors Ashley DeLong and Tate Storbeck captured the Class 1A State Co-Ed Golf title at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown Tuesday, June 4.

The Lion duo shot a 73 and earned the State title on a card back over Maddy Streicher and Ethan Streicher, of Edgewood-Colesburg. Both teams finished with identical scores, so to determine a winner officials looked at the scores from the hardest hole to determine which team played it better. The Clear Lake team parred the hole, while the Streichers bogeyed it. Emma Griffin and Tyler Sansgaard, of Nevada, were third overall with a 74.

According to Coach Colby Andrews, DeLong and Storbeck played great all day and only had one bad hole in the tourney.

“They lost a ball on number 10 and got a double bogey,” explained Andrews. “They proceeded to follow this up with back to back birdies. The bogeyed two of their final 10 holes, shooting three-over.”

The Lions were also represented by the team of Mattie Krause and Easton DeVries. The pair shot a 90 to place in the top one-half of the field.

“We had great conditions and weather for this State Tournament, unlike the boys and girls State tournaments,” added Andrews.

DeLong finished 10th in the rain-shortened Class 3A girls tournament; Storbeck placed 16th overall and helped the Lions boys team to a seventh place finish overall. The boys tournament was also hampered by rain. Only one of the scheduled two rounds were played. With the title, Storbeck has the unique distinction of joining his brother as a co-ed golf champion. Tate’s brother, Thomas Storbeck and Emily Snelling won the Class 1A title in 2017.

“This is a great accomplishment for our school for both the boys and girls program,” added Coach Andrews. “Titles like these are what allows our programs to continue to grow.”