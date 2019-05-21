DeLong and Frayne advance to State Golf

by Marianne Gasaway and

Michelle Watson

Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Carlee Frayne both advanced to the State Golf Tournament based on their individual finishes at Regional competition Monday, May 20.

DeLong and Anna Nacos, of Dubuque Wahlert, both carded rounds of 76 to lead the field at the Class 3A Region 4 competition at Waverly. As a team, Clear Lake finished third with a 377. Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids Xavier qualified for State as the top two teams. Wahlert finished with a 335 and Xavier posted a score of 339.

Frayne advanced to the Class 2A State golf meet for the third consecutive year. She competed against 33 in the Regional final and finished second overall with rounds of 41-36(77). Frayne had an advantage competing on her home course. Delany Conrad, of Southeast Valley was the individual medalist with rounds of 36-34(70).

Frayne had a slow start, hitting her first tee shot out of bounds. After shooting six-over-par through five holes, she carded two birdies, a par, and a bogey on the final four holes for a first round of 41. She played solid through the second nine to finish with an even-par 36.

“After a shaky start, Carlee rebounded with some impressive play over the final 13 holes. A birdie on hole six sparked her confidence and she played her best golf of the season after that,” said Coach Todd Greiman.

Frayne will compete in the Class 2A State golf meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 28-29, at Ames Golf and Country Club. The Class 3A State Meet will be played May 28-29 at Otter Creek Golf Course, at Ankeny.