Deja Vu for CL Lions

(Above) The Clear Lake offense capitalized on this interception by Austin Warnke. Ten plays after the interception, the Lions ran in for a touchdown. Making a block is Sam Nelson (7). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

It was deja vu all over again for the Clear Lake football team Friday night. For the fourth time in as many weeks, the Lions found themselves down late in the game with a chance to score and win. In a game filled with mistakes on both sides of the ball, Hampton-Dumont (2-3) took home a win over the Lions for the first time since 1990. The final score was 7-6.

“We have a lot of guys playing with great effort and determination, but we need everybody to be doing that - and we have to be better at the details,” said Head Coach Jared DeVries, whose team dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in Class 2A District 3.

The Lions were challenged by the fact that they were without a significant number of players, due to non-disciplinary reasons. DeVries said eight or nine starters were not in the game. He expects that will continue to be the case as the season progresses.

“We had enough kids to play and we should have won. When you hold a team to seven points you should win. We can’t make that many mistakes on offense,” he said.

The game did not get off to a good start for the Lions. On the first play from scrimmage the Lions hoped to surprise the Bulldogs with a reverse, but a fumble gave the visitors the ball on the Lion 22. They scored in three plays and kicked a PAT for a quick 7-0 lead.

The miscues continued on the Lions’ second possession. An illegal block negated a good kick-off return by Tyres Green and three plays later another fumble was recovered by H-D.

The Lion defense did its best to spark the team’s offense. A booming sack by Nathan Lollar provided an 11-yard loss and when quarterback Cal Heeran reached back to launch a long pass, Austin Warnke was there to intercept at the 15. Ten plays later, Andrew Crane carried the ball in for a Clear Lake touchdown.

Among those out of the lineup was Carson Toebe, who not only plays quarterback for the Lions, but is the holder on PATs. A challenging snap led to a missed PAT by kicker Eric Ritter and the Lions trailed, 7-6.

Just when it looked like things were starting to click, another critical mistake took the wind out of Clear Lake’s sails. The Bulldogs were forced to punt with 2:25 left in the first quarter, but a roughing the kicker penalty let them hang onto the ball. The Lion defense stiffened and got the ball back, but an interception thrown by PJ Feuerbach gave the ball back to Hampton-Dumont. The team sputtered to halftime still trailing by one point.

The second half started much like the first, but this time it was the Bulldogs who struggled. On third down, the snap went over the head of the H-D quarterback. On the next down the Bulldog punter got his kick off from the half yard line and Warnke returned it to the 20, but the Lions were sent back to the 38 after they were flagged for an illegal block.