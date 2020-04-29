Decision time: Event leaders begin to postpone, cancel

Memorial Day services, Art Sail cancelled; July 4th still being considered

by Marianne Gasaway

Governor Kim Reynolds’ partial lifting of restrictions in place to slow the spread of coronavirus Monday was encouraging to some Clear Lake event organizers, but others have already pulled the plug on their 2020 spring and summer events.

Two major events in May, the Clear Lake Fishing Club’s Walleye Classic and TRI Clear Lake, a triathlon which has been rapidly gaining participants, have both been cancelled. However, the fishing club hopes the spring cancellation will boost enthusiasm for its fall fishing tourney and TRI Clear Lake has been moved to Sept. 5.

VFW Post 4868 Commander Mike Nelson and its Memorial Day Committee Chair, Mary Ann Aslakson, have announced that the Clear Lake Memorial Day program, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been cancelled due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was necessary to comply with State and Federal public-health restrictions to protect the safety of the community and the group’s members, said Commander Nelson.

“We are erring on the side of safety on this and plan to resume the Memorial Day Program next year,” said Nelson.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t quite ready to make a decision about its biggest fundraiser, the five-day Fourth of July celebration.

Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan said a decision-making team comprised of representatives from emergency operations, Cerro Gordo County Public Health, the City of Clear Lake and Chamber continue to analyze COVID-19 data week to week.

“At this time we feel it is okay to wait (to make a decision). It would be economically devastating to our businesses to cancel the event, so we want to continue to watch the situation and see how the gradual lifting of restrictions works.”

Doughan said the Chamber has been in regular contact with officials of Evans United Shows, the longtime provider of the carnival and amusements based in City Park during the extended holiday celebration.

Leaders of the Bicycle, Blues & BBQ event which follows the July 4th extravaganza, say they are also holding off a decision for now and will follow the Chamber’s lead.

Planning Committee member Tim Putnam said organizers may make a determination about the event within two weeks.

“I would say by May 15, given that is the next date threshold set by the Governor. But we are also trying to follow the Clear Lake Chamber’s direction since we are the next week,” said Putnam. “If we are able to hold an event it will be a scaled back version.”

Another of Clear Lake’s major events, the 42nd annual Art Sail planned for July 25 has been canceled.

“As the Board of Directors has met over the past several weeks, we had several discussions around alternative ways to hold the event,” explained Arts Center Executive Director Jeffrey Ebeling. “I have been in contact with some artists and they indicated that many markets have been canceled for the year. Many of the other art markets managed through Zapplication were also canceling. The board discussed ways to continue in 2020; however, as each idea was explored, and we came to the realization we could not hold it responsibly.”

Ebeling added that if the state reaches a point over the next five months that large groups can gather safely, a smaller pop-up event may be held. The Art Sail is planned to return on July 24, 2021.

Paddlefest, scheduled for July 25, announced Tuesday it would move off of the Art Sail weekend and opt for Aug. 1 instead.

Remaining summertime traditions, such as the Noon Lions Chicken Barbeque, Evening Lions Hamburger and Sweet Corn Feed and C.L.A.S.S. Car Club Summer Dance Cruise, have not made any announcements regarding their events.