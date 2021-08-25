Deborah L. Nelson

Deborah Lynn Nelson, 67, of Mason City, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home.

Per Deborah’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Deborah was born May 26, 1954, the daughter of Darwin and Margie (Pals) Nelson, in Mason City. She grew up and attended school in Clear Lake and Mason City.

She was always very social and never met a stranger. She enjoyed various camps throughout the years and going out to eat with friends and family. She liked listening to music, especially Elvis, and spending time with her dog, KoKo.

Deborah is survived by three sisters, Julie (Steve) Bothwell, of Estero, Fla., Linda (Michael) Brooks, of Omaha, Neb. and Pam Hunt, of Clear Lake; 12 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Daniel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.