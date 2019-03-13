David L. Theiss

David Lien Theiss, 71, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. An inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Dave Theiss Memorial Fund, Clear Lake VFW Post 4868, or to St. Patricks Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

Dave was born Dec. 19, 1947, the son of Norman Barthel and Margery Caroline (Ramspott) Theiss in St. Louis, Mo. He married Jane Mary Sujak in April of 1972, and to this union two sons were born. He later married Patrice Shannon on July 8, 1986, at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Mason City, and to that union a daughter was born.

A graduate of Widefield High School in Security-Widefield, Colo., Dave enlisted in the United States Army and attended the West Point Prep School. In 1966, he joined the Merchant Marine Academy and was honorably discharged. He then attended Adams State College, in Alamosa, Colo., where he earned a bachelors degree and played football.

In March of 1973, Dave moved to Clear Lake where he and his father bought Haddy Sporting Goods and opened Theiss Sports. In 1977, he and his sister, Jacky, opened Theiss Shirts, in Clear Lake.

Dave was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus Council #7898 in Clear Lake. He enjoyed playing games and running the Monday Night Football Club, spending time with family and friends, and volunteering throughout the community in several capacities. He was recognized for 50 years of involvement with the Clear Lake Lions Football team, the Governor’s Volunteer Award, Rotary Club Citizen of the Year, All State Team Post Quartermasters, Fourth of July Grand Marshall, and past president of Clear Lake Chamber and Economic Development Corridor. He was also very involved with the Winnebago Honor Flight; organizing and fundraising for eight flights.

Dave is survived by his wife, Patrice Theiss, of Clear Lake; three children, Adam (Kelly) Theiss, of Clear Lake, Abram Theiss, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Amanda (special friend, Thad Benson) Theiss, of Clear Lake; four grandchildren, Emily, Andrew, Alexis and Maggie Theiss; two siblings, Jaclyn (Herb) Garlock, of Clear Lake, and Penny (Joel) Walde, of Dillon, Mont.; siblings-in-law, Jim Shannon, Mike (Susan) Shannon, Dan (Deb) Shannon, Steve Shannon, Matt (Colleen) Shannon, and Susan Shannon; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Margery; parents-in-law, James T. and Marilyn Shannon; and two sisters-in-law, Carol and Marian Shannon.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.