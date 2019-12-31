David L. Back, 64, formerly of Klemme, Iowa, most recently of Hayfield, Minn., died, Dec. 21, 2019, at his residence in Hayfield.

Visitation was held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme. A service was held following visitation at the funeral home, followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship at the Klemme Community Center. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Dave’s name may direct them c/o Dakota Back, 801 North 12th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

David Lee Back, was born July 8, 1955, in Mason City, Iowa, to Lynford and Carmen (Kluckhohn) Back. He grew up in Klemme where he was baptized and confirmed at the United Church of Christ. He attended Klemme Community Schools, graduating from Klemme High School in the class of 1973. David was very active in the extra-curricular activities of the school participating in track, football, basketball and baseball.

Following high school, David was employed with Clear Lake Paint and Repair for 18 years doing water tower painting, maintenance and repair. In 1988, he opened a restaurant tavern in Klemme called, “106 West Main”; where he helped host the Klemme Centennial. He later went on to be a car salesman in the Des Moines area for Dewey Ford, then did painting, before working for a number of years for Blattner Energy Corp, where he retired from in 2013.

Dave was united in marriage to Denise Hayungs, Jan. 20, 1990, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. Soon after they moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where their son, Dakota Back, was born on March 18, 1994.

Dave loved keeping up on politics and was a die hard sports fanatic! Especially the Iowa verses Iowa State games. But nothing made him happier than his family, especially his grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews. Keeping up on their lives was important. He loved nothing more than gathering with family and friends over a good bar-bbq, tossing some bags and drinking a few beers. Dave enjoyed taking his son fishing, and watching sports with him. He was looking forward to the Hawks Bowl game on Friday. He loved burning, was an excellent cook, loved time spent in the presence of his family and friends and had a great knack for selling and had used this gift in selling cars and steaks over the years. He loved to cook breakfast for his grandson and always loved to tease. He had a great wit and unique sense of humor and was always full of “life advice”. He was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed one.

Dave is survived by his son, Dakota (Brittney) and their children, Daren (nine) and Jayde Back (one and one-half); sister, Roxanne (Daryl) Brager, Coralville, Iowa; nieces, Tracy, Tammy, and Kjerstin; and nephew, David Lee Back.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Herman Back and Flora (Kern) Back; his parents; brother, Joel Back; and niece, Jody Lyn, in her childhood.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, was in charge of arrangements.