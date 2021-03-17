David J. Bowers

David James Bowers, 79, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave N., Clear Lake, with Pastors Dan Miller and Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

David was born June 11, 1941, the son of Leonard and Betty (Latham) Bowers, in Iowa City. He married Linda Johnson on Nov. 26, 1965, at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church. To this union a daughter, Emily Bowers, was born.

David was a lifelong resident of Clear Lake and attended Clear Lake Schools. He worked his entire life as a brick mason for Jost Masonry, in Rock Falls, Iowa, Seedorff Masonry, Inc., in Strawberry Point, Iowa, and Carl Schuler Masonry, in Waterloo, while also doing jobs on his own during those years. A lot of David’s craft can be appreciated throughout Clear Lake and northern Iowa, including several fireplaces and homes in Clear Lake, as well as the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church sign, the MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center, Shalom Towers, Principal Building, Southbridge Mall, many school additions in the North Iowa area, and Forest City courthouse clock tower. He “kind of” retired in 2003 at the age of 62.

David was a lifetime member of the Local 21 Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union. He enjoyed being outdoors, working in the yard, his flower garden, and even taking naps. During the winter he could be found in his shop completing many works of art with his scroll saw. He also liked car rides to keep up on current job sites around Clear Lake. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Bowers, of Clear Lake; daughter, Emily Bowers, of Clear Lake; sisters, Julia Fountas, Patsy Benner and Donna (Bruce) Trebil, all of Clear Lake; siblings-in-law, JoAnn Johnson, Melissa (Jeff) Schuchard, Gloria (David) Kibbe, Maggie (Bill) Doll and Frank (Kay) Johnson; special nephew and niece, Dylan and Riley Schuchard; many other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; step-brother, Tim Bowers; and step-sister, Tina Cullinan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jacqueline (Keith) Paulson; brother, Lloyd Bowers; mother-in-law, Marcella Johnson; siblings-in-law, Gene Johnson, Debbie (Johnson) Pierce, Lavern Benner, John Fountas, Michael Johnson, and Joe Johnson; and two furry family members, Willie and Kip.

