David Farnan passed away on April 28, 2021, in Shelby Township, Mich., at the age of 76.

Instate was held Monday morning, May 3, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Shelby Township. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Dave was born in Clear Lake on Jan. 8, 1945, to Thorton and Geraldine Farnan. David was a proud graduate of Loras College, in Dubuque, Iowa.

He spent his career as a Quality Assurance Engineer at TACOM retiring with more than 30 years of service.

Dave was very generous with his time and talents as a volunteer for St. Therese, of Lisieux Catholic Church, in Shelby Township, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, Lorenzo Cultural Center, McRest, and many other organizations.

He is the beloved husband of Mary Ann; loving father of, Deborah (David LeBlanc) Thom, Jeremy (Dawn) Farnan, Jennifer (Blake) Dalzin, and Christopher (Barbi Judd) Farnan. He is also the very proud grandfather of Reid LeBlanc, Ryan and Quinn Farnan, and Anneliese, Vivienne, and Hilde Farnan. Dearest brother, of Dennis (the late Patricia Maureen) Farnan, and the late William (Ruth) Farnan.