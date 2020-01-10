David Alan Adams, 56, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Dave was born June 21, 1963, the son of Charles Lee and Joanne Ellen (Finholt) Adams in Cedar Falls. He married Shelly Ann Pralle on August 3, 1990 in Hampton, IA, and to that union, three sons were born.

A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Dave earned a degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and later from Wayne State College in Nebraska, with a degree in elementary education. He taught and coached in Rockwell for four years before becoming an insurance agent with Farm Bureau in Clear Lake.

Dave was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. He was also very active with youth athletic leagues and the Clear Lake Booster Club. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of baseball. He liked following the St. Louis Cardinals and UNI Panthers. Most of all, he loved watching his sons play sports and spending time with his family.

Dave is survived by his wife, Shelly Adams of Clear Lake; three sons, Ozzie, Brock and Mac Adams; sister, Denise (Curt) Braby of Cedar Falls; brother, Doug Adams of Ankeny; mother-in-law, Donna Pralle of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Patty (Kirk) Mueller of Clear Lake; nieces and nephews, Kassidi (Tim) Poots, Kale Braby, Zach (Brittany) Mueller, and Chloe Mueller; great-nephews, Brendan and Maverick Poots, and Thielen Mueller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Joanne; paternal and maternal grandparents; paternal aunts; and father-in-law, Floyd Pralle.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.