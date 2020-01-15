David A. Adams

David Alan Adams, 56, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Dave was born June 21, 1963, the son of Charles Lee and Joanne Ellen (Finholt) Adams, in Cedar Falls. He married Shelly Ann Pralle on Aug. 3, 1990, in Hampton, and to that union, three sons were born.

A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Dave earned a degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and later from Wayne State College, in Nebraska, with a degree in elementary education. He taught and coached in Rockwell for four years before becoming an insurance agent with Farm Bureau, in Clear Lake.

Dave was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. He was also very active with youth athletic leagues and the Clear Lake Booster Club. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of baseball. He liked following the St. Louis Cardinals and UNI Panthers. Most of all, he loved watching his sons play sports and spending time with his family.

Dave is survived by his wife, Shelly Adams, of Clear Lake; three sons, Ozzie, Brock and Mac Adams; sister, Denise (Curt) Braby, of Cedar Falls; brother, Doug Adams, of Ankeny; mother-in-law, Donna Pralle, of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Patty (Kirk) Mueller, of Clear Lake; nieces and nephews, Kassidi (Tim) Poots, Kale Braby, Zach (Brittany) Mueller, and Chloe Mueller; great-nephews, Brendan and Maverick Poots, and Thielen Mueller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joanne; paternal and maternal grandparents; paternal aunts; and father-in-law, Floyd Pralle.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.