Daryl Mostrom, 65, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Burial will be at Elk Creek Cemetery, in Kensett.

Daryl was born July 16, 1953, the son of Dean and Donna (Olsen) Mostrom, in Mason City. He graduated from Ventura High School before going to work in the family business, Mostrom Motors, in Mason City.

Daryl enjoyed watching sports, playing fantasy football, shooting pool and playing cribbage. He also loved being outdoors and riding his bike.

Daryl is survived by his mother, Donna Mostrom, of Clear Lake; sister, Linda Mostrom, of Clear Lake; nephews, Ryan Smith, of Fargo, ND and Nicholas Mostrom, of Clear Lake; great-nephew, Kale Mostrom; great-niece, Ayla Mostrom; and aunts, Marcile Skram, of Mason City and Ardella Mostrom, of Story City.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Douglas Mostrom; and sister, Pamela Smith.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.