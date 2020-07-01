Darwynn E. Ruppert, 89, of Rock Hill, S.C., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a brief illness on June 16, 2020. Darwynn was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Al Berge officiating. Inurnment was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to your local canine shelter in the name of Sir Chester Von Barron Ruppert, the family’s golden English Cocker Spaniel.

Darwynn was born to Harold & Marie (Long) Ruppert July 24, 1930, on a farm near Casey, Iowa. His earliest claim to fame was being chosen champion blue ribbon winner in the Best Baby contest at the 1931 Guthrie County Fair. He started his education in a one-room country schoolhouse in first grade at the age of four. He graduated from Casey High School where he lettered all four years in football, basketball, and baseball, as well as being the leading man in the 1947 senior class play. He worked as a farm hand for Truman Maas until he could afford his first year at Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI). He hitchhiked to and from college. It cost 35 cents to mail his laundry home each week.

Darwynn enlisted in the Air Force Veterinary Corp and spent three years stationed in England. After completing his four-year service, he attended Iowa State College for three years in pre-veterinary medicine attaining an Animal Science Degree. It was during this time that he started selling insurance to supplement his college expenses. Upon graduation, he changed course into the securities industry and later became founder and President of United Securities of Iowa Corporation.

In 1972, Darwynn married his true soulmate, Louise A. Peterson. He never forgot his farm roots. He moved to Clear Lake, in 1976 where he and Louise owned and operated Prairieland Investment Company and PIC Marketing Service with agricultural commodity offices located throughout Iowa and farmland in Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota. In 1997, he retired and moved to his dream home on the shore of South Lake, at Estrella Mountain Ranch Resort, in Goodyear, Az. for 13 years. They then moved to Park Pointe Village, S.C., an Independent Living Life Care Community to be near their son, Judd. He continued to manage the Prairieland farm business until his death.

Darwynn took great pride in each of the children as they graduated from college. He gently advocated for his first grandson to be named Frederick after his grandfather, Fritz Ruppert, even before he was born, and lived for the day he would see him graduate from college. He was a partner at Zion Lutheran Church prior to retiring to Goodyear, Az., where he was a proud supportive member of Christ Presbyterian Church. He and Louise enjoyed cruises, were blessed with good health and traveled extensively. During his last few years he relished the fact that he was the sole surviving member of his high school graduating class.

Darwynn is survived by his wife, Louise; daughter, Stephanie Varoz, of Santa Fe, N.M., sons, Judd Ruppert (Catherine) of York, S.C. and Ryan (Laura) Ruppert of Houston, Tex.; granddaughters, Miranda and Lindsay Varoz and grandsons, Frederick and Harry Ruppert; sisters-in-law, Ella May Ruppert and Colleen Ruppert; and beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Geraldine and husband, Lowell Fisk; brothers, Robert and Burdette.