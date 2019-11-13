Darlene P. Bergquist

Darlene Patricia Bergquist, 68, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, in Des Moines. A private gathering was held for immediate family on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Per her wishes, she has been cremated.

Darlene Bergquist was born on July 29, 1951, in Chicago, Ill. She graduated from St. Charles High School in 1969 and later married Robert Johnson and brought into this world a son and daughter. They later divorced, and she met and married Robert Bergquist and brought into this world two daughters and a son. Darlene then met her life partner, Joseph Bach, with whom she spent the last 20 plus years with.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching Wheel of Fortune, completing crossword puzzles, writing recipes, taking care of plants, and going on walks. She always had an ear to listen to other people’s stories and would tell hers to anyone who would listen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Herdis (Martensen) Johnson; her sisters, Dorian Smalley and Denise Taylor; her brother, Ronnie Johnson; and her son, and Gary Johnson.

Darlene is survived by her life partner, Joseph Bach, of Des Moines; daughters, Jennifer Abbott and husband, Brian, of Trenton, Neb., Elizabeth Bergquist and husband, Jeffrey Guindon, of Bexley, Ohio, Jaime Colsrud and husband, Brian, of Clear Lake; son, Brian Bergquist and fiance, Ashleigh Courts, of Conroe, Texas; step-sons, Joseph Bach Jr., of Newton, Iowa and Daniel Bach, of Wellsburg, Iowa; grandchildren, Samantha Abbott, Brileigh and Peyton Colsrud and unborn grandson, Colsrud; great-grandchildren, Elana and Hazel; a brother; many sisters; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations to be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa.