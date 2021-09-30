Darlene D. Smith

Darlene Deloris Smith, 94, of Clear Lake, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

There will be a public graveside service held on Thursday, Sept 30, at 2 p.m., at Clear Lake Cemetery with the the Rev. Al Berge officiating.

Darlene’s family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW, Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake or to OneVision.

Darlene Deloris Nelson was born on July 30, 1927, on a farm near Kanawha, Iowa, to Nels and Christina (Omvig) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Kanawha Lutheran Church. Darlene graduated from Kanawha High School in 1945. She was married to Arnold Heidecker on Dec 22, 1945, and they farmed near Britt and Clear Lake until his death in 1961. Darlene later married Benny O. Smith on April 14, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church. She is survived by her two children, Bennett Smith and Shari Smith of Clear Lake.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Benny; parents; brothers, Joe, Marion, Richard, Kenneth and Leonard; and sisters, Sadie, Elsie, Agnes and Edith.

Darlene was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and working with her many flower beds and rock gardens. She also enjoyed visiting local garage sales in the area and for many years held a large rummage sale at her home over the Fourth of July holiday. She loved working on the farm with her family and was a devoted wife and mother.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.