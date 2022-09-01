Dangerous crossing draws attention, action

by Marianne Gasaway

Old habits die hard. And in Jim Kranz’s case, that’s a good thing.

Kranz retired from a 40 year career with the railroad eight years ago. Still, he can’t stop reporting a crossing problem when he sees one.

A short distance from Kranz’s Clear Lake home is Shorewood Way, a short span of pavement connecting the neighborhood west of Veterans Memorial Golf Course to Highway 18. Drivers head down the hill from Fairway Drive, proceeding to a stop sign at the highway. Between the base of the hill and stop sign are railroad tracks operated by the Canadian Pacific line.

“Watch this car,” said Kranz, standing near Armor Pugh Memorial Park halfway down the slope to the highway. The driver proceeded down the slope quickly and over the tracks before applying the brake and stopping at the marked intersection. “The driver was looking ahead to the stop sign and wasn’t thinking about the possibility that a train could be coming. They were fixated on the stop sign.”

That lack of awareness, combined with no advance warning sign and what Kranz points out is an obstructed view, is a dangerous combination.

He should know. Kranz was a litigation manager for Union Pacific. It was his job to investigate locations where accidents were reported and determine who was at fault. He was also involved in a close call at the crossing.

“In 2013, my wife and I had a close call there; the train was 100-125 feet away when we were at the white line. Just recently a Harbourage neighbor had a close call— and the fact that this crossing is on a school bus route is very scary,” he said. “It’s an accident waiting to happen. Overgrowth is blocking the view. There is no doubt that a huge settlement would be paid out if there was an accident there.”

Kranz said he contacted the railroad, which is technically responsible for clearing 25-feet on either side of its tracks. He also alerted the City of Clear Lake, which owns the golf course adjacent to the tracks.

To date, the Canadian Pacific Railroad has cleared overgrowth within its domain. Kranz also personally worked to clear brush at Shorewood Way and the City of Clear Lake followed up and hauled it away to give drivers a wider view as they approach tracks.

Kranz is hopeful the City will continue to cut back growth impeding the view at Shorewood Way, as well as further east where tracks cross N. 16th Street West.