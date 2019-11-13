Dancers compete in State Solo Competition

(Above) Picture (L-R): Mia DeVries, Emily LeFevre, Bella Clabaugh & Sarah Petersen. Submitted photo

Clear Lake High School Dance Team members, Sarah Petersen (freshman), Mia DeVries (sophomore), Bella Clabaugh (junior) and Emily LeFevre (junior) competed in the Iowa State Dance Team Association’s State Solo Competition on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Newton. They competed in Class V, with a field of 65 dancers.

LeFevre performed at jazz solo to “Let Me Think About it,” choreography by Katie Stoltman. LeFevre’s routine earned her a third State Solo Dance Championship. LeFevre earned Clear Lake’s first State Solo Dance Championship her freshman year and repeated her sophomore year. This year the State Association moved from eight classes of dance to 10, and also revamped the scoresheet. She was the only solo winner from the eight classes to earn a championship for 2018 and repeat for 2019 and then again for the 10 classes in 2020.

LeFevre is the daughter of Jay and Liz LeFevre.

“Emily felt a lot of pressure and expectations leading up to defending her titles,” said Coach Liz LeFevre. “Emily’s high energy, entertaining and difficult jazz routines are a favorite, not just of the judges, but also a crowd favorite.”

Clabaugh performed a self- choreographed contemporary to “Moved.” She earned a third place finish.

“Bella is very strong in contemporary. This was her strongest solo perfor