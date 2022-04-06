Dance studio expansion announced

(Above) Dancin’ With Roxie will expand their studio located at 1502 2nd Ave. S. An expanded lobby, parking lot, two new studios, a study zone and cafe are all part of the plans. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

Dancin’ With Roxie (DWR) is giving the community something to cheer about with the expansion of their studio at 1502 2nd Ave. S., Clear Lake. The studio purchased ground to the north of the existing building to add over 5,300 square feet to its existing 3,700 square foot building.

The project contributes to the transformation of a block of South 15th Street just off Main Avenue which will soon include a new all-inclusive playground adjacent to the city’s Aquatic Center, as well as new housing where a former city shed once stood.

The Dancin’ With Roxie expansion, which is projected to be completed by this fall, will add two new studios, an expanded lobby and parking area, a study zone, additional restrooms and a cafe. The two new studios can be combined into a national regulation size studio.

Owner Roxanna Johnson will be aided in the renovation by Dean Snyder Construction and Atura Architecture. She estimates the cost will be