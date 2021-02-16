Dale O. Marsh, 98, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Dale was born Aug. 4, 1922, the son of John and Maude (Olinger) Marsh, in Story County. He married Delpha Arline Doss in January 1966, in Mason City. She preceded him in death in 2013. He later married Carolyn Ahrens on Aug. 14, 2015, in Clear Lake.

A graduate of Ventura High School, class of 1939, Dale received a letter for playing baseball. He farmed north of Ventura and later Clear Lake for most of his life until retirement in 2002.

During his life, Dale remained very active in the community with various clubs and organizations. He was a 50 year member of the Verity Lodge 250, in Clear Lake, past Worshipful Master of the Benevolence Lodge #145, in Mason City, and a past High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons. He was a member of the Clear Lake Christian Church where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Elder Emeritus and board member. He also served on the Clear Lake School Board, Clear Lake Farmers Co-op Board and was a 4-H Club leader.

Dale is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ahrens-Marsh, of Clear Lake; children, John (Caryll) Marsh, of Bellevue, Neb. and Cheryl “Cherry” (Dick) Hayes, of Clear Lake; step-children, Michael (Lisa) Ahrens, of Kirksville, Mo., Mark (Teresa) Ahrens, of Cedarburg, Wis. and Matthew (Barb) Ahrens, of Blandon, Penn.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Dean Scheffert, of Indianola, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delpha “Arline”; children, Doug Doss and Janice Scheffert; grandchildren, Steve Scheffert and Erica Benson; and siblings, Martha Buck and Al Marsh.

