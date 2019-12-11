Dale L. Wessels

Dale Leo Wessels, 77, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City, surrounded by loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at First Congregational Church, 923 Buddy Holly Place, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Harlan Seri officiating. Dale’s family will be greeting guests at the church one our prior to the service.

Dale was born June 24, 1942, the son of Norma (Garner) and Bruno Wessels, in Austinville, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm along with seven siblings. Dale attended country school at Norton’s Corners before graduating from Shell Rock High School. Following graduation he enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa where he met and married Meredith Jane Goddard. Together they were blessed with two sons, Christopher, born April 28, 1966, and Cary Garner, born Aug. 16, 1968.

The family lived in Cedar Falls and Madison, Wis. before settling in California. In 1979, they returned to Iowa; farming for 10 years while their children attended school. In 1990, following Chris’ graduation from the University of Northern Iowa, Dale, Meredith, and Cary returned to California. While Cary was earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering, Dale and Meredith went into business. In 2005 the couple retired and moved to Clear Lake to be near Chris and his family.

Dale loved golfing and playing bridge with his many friends. He and Meredith loved wintering in Arizona, spending as much time as possible on the golf course.

Those left to cherish Dale’s memory are his wife, Meredith; sons, Christopher (Kelly) Wessels, Clear Lake, and Cary (Joanne) Wessels, Mission Viejo, Calif.; grandchildren, Alexander (Sadie), Jordon (Tony), and Jacob; great-grandson, Kyler; siblings, Duane (Joan), Beverly, Bonnie, Dean (Elaine); in-laws, Russ and Elaine; as well as extended family and many friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Bruno and Norma Wessels; brothers, Darrell and Donald; and sister, Barbara.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.