Currier makes All-Tournament Team

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake wrestlers tested their mettle against some top notch competition Saturday.

“We had a difficult tournament, going 0-5 at the Osage Dual Tournament,” said Coach Evan Johnson. “However, for going 0-5 we looked tough and competed very well even though we had a lot of holes in the line-up. I was very happy that all of the kids still went out and competed against some of the best schools in the state. This whole season has been a really big build up to a big run at the end of the season.”

Clear Lake’s Max Currier made the All-Tournament Team, going 5-0 on the weekend at 120-pounds.

Currier recorded falls against opponents from Independence, Osage, New Hampton/Turkey Valley and Humboldt. He received a forfeit in the Decorah match. Currier’s wins in the Osage and Independence matches were Clear Lake’s only points.

Tyler LeFevre (106) and Sam Nelson (132) each went 3-0 in the Lions’ duals with Decorah, Humboldt and NH/TV, while Carter Perry (113) was 2-1.

This week, the Lions are scheduled to compete in a varsity tournament Friday, Jan. 22, at Iowa City West. The North Central Conference Tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, at Webster City High School.

Decorah 57, CL 21

220: Noah Storts (DECO) over (CLLA) (For.) 285: Edwin Holyoake (DECO) over (CLLA) (For.) 106: Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) over Kollin Henry (DECO) (Fall 3:25) 113: Carter Perry (CLLA) over Daniel See (DECO) (Fall 1:23) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over (DECO) (For.) 126: Collin Holm (DECO) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 0:55) 132: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Lane Rolfs (DECO) (Dec 7-2) 138: Brady Stille (DECO) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (Dec 16-12) 145: Jackson Rolfs (DECO) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 0:25) 152: Ben Wymer (DECO) over (CLLA) (For.) 160: Garrett Lovstuen (DECO) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 1:07) 170: Corbyn Palmer (DECO) over (CLLA) (For.) 182: Cael Gulrud (DECO) over (CLLA) (For.) 195: Kody Bodensteiner (DECO) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 1:14)

Osage 70, CL 6

160: Kamdyn Blanco (OSAG) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Dec 4-2) 170: Colin Muller (OSAG) over (CLLA) (For.) 182: Spencer Mooberry (OSAG) over (CLLA) (For.) 195: Keaton Muller (OSAG) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 0:14) 220: Barrett Muller (OSAG) over (CLLA) (For.) 285: Cole Jeffries (OSAG) over (CLLA) (For.) 106: Darren Adams (OSAG) over Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) (Fall 4:46) 113: Tucker Stangel (OSAG) over Carter Perry (CLLA) (Fall