Currier gets a taste of State wrestling competition

(Above) Clear Lake sophomore Max Currier competes at the State Wrestling Tournament. -Photo by Tyler Anderson, Mid-America Publishing.

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Max Currier got a taste of State Tournament competition and the sophomore says he is dedicating himself to the hard work it will take to return.

Currier’s exit from the tournament on day one wasn’t the outcome he was hoping for, yet he didn’t leave Des Moines hanging his head.

“I’m happy about the whole experience. I learned the little things I need to work on. I intend to use it as motivation,” he said. “This is just a jump start.”

Currier drew Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet (36-2) in the opening round of the tournament Thursday in Des Moines. Zeimet, a four-time State qualifier who finished fifth as a freshman and third as a sophomore and junior, demonstrated his resolve to reach to top of the podium in 2021 by posting a technical fall (16-0) over Currier.

Zeimet went on to again finish third in the 120-pound bracket.

In the consolation bracket Currier was pitted against Matthew Beem, of Glenwood. Beem, who is coached by former Lion Tucker Weber, entered the State Tournament on a roll. He earned a first place finish at his District Meet with a revenge win over a grappler from Atlantic who had defeated him twice in the regular season.

Beem and Currier were cautious in the opening minutes of their match. Beem landed a takedown, but Currier escaped for a 2-1 first period score. A second escape made it 2-2 about one-minute into the second period. A flurry of activity in the final seconds of the period made the score 7-4 Beem heading into the final period.

Currier cut his opponent loose to hopefully open the door for a takedown and back points, but Beem shucked the move and took Currier to the mat for a 10-4 final. Beem ultimately finished seventh in the tourney.

“I just wrestled a tough kid in the first round; the second round was winnable, but tough. I will re-watch the videos of my matches and try to learn and use them as motivation,” said Currier. “I can either let this help me or hurt me.”

The Lion said he intends to fo