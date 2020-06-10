COVID-19 puts the brakes on car show

by Michelle Watson

After much discussion, the C.L.A.S.S. Car Club has decided to cancel its 2020 C.L.A.S.S. Car Show. The event was scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug. 8. In conjunction with the car show, the club also hosts a car cruise, which was to be held on Friday, Aug. 7. That event has not officially been canceled. The club will make that decision closer to the date.

“This was a tough decision for our club, but we want to do what’s best for the city, the community and our members,” said Jeff Whitehurst, club president. “Since planning begins early for this event, we felt it was just too big of a risk to take for the club, both financially and in relation to the work load on our members.”

The club made the decision due to COVID 19 guidelines that prohibit large gatherings of people. The Car Show draws hundreds of cars and many spectators to downtown Clear Lake.

Due to the fact that social distancing would be easier with the Car Cruise, since people are in separate vehicles, the decision on that event is still on hold. However, the Cruise would be modified to be a smaller event, with no admission fee, no T-shirt sales and no concessions available.